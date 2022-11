Un nuevo equipo de expertos del OIEA llega a la central nuclear de Zaporozhie

In the 2nd rotation of IAEA nuclear safety, security & safeguards experts at #Zaporizhzhya NPP since 1 Sept, a new team of 4 today replaced the 4 at the site. DG @rafaelmgrossi: “I’m deeply grateful to all our experts for their determination and courage.” https://t.co/CqOLpgIDHm pic.twitter.com/suJeG8MTke