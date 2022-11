Delegación de parlamentarios británicos llega a Taiwán

A hearty #Taiwan🇹🇼 welcome to the #UK🇬🇧 @HouseofCommons Foreign Affairs Committee members! The cross-party delegation is led by Chair @aliciakearns & comprises @Royston_Smith, @LiamByrneMP, @StewartMcDonald & @CoyleNeil. We wish the like-minded MPs a successful 5-day visit. pic.twitter.com/XfBdrCHPvY