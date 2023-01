China lanza con éxito 14 satélites espaciales | Video

Today, China successfully sent 14 satellites into the designated orbit using the Long March 2 D carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

Congratulations!👍🚀🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰🛰 pic.twitter.com/hzSrLvD3O8