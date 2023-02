Putin tilda de "falsas" las promesas de los gobernantes occidentales

© AFP 2023 / HO/Presidential Press-service/Mykola Lazarenko A picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press service shows from left to right : President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko posing for a family photo at the presidential residence in Minsk, on February 11, 2015, during a meeting aimed at ending 10 months of fighting in Ukraine.