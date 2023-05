La delincuencia pega a los minoristas de EEUU: han perdido hasta 100.000 millones de dólares

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know these guys? On 5/23/23 at approximately 4:00 PM, inside 90 W Houston St in Manhattan, the suspects entered the location, simulated a firearm, then removed $1400 worth of merchandise. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/UmTEYCJut4