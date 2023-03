Un apagón deja sin luz a más de medio millón de personas en EEUU

Over 1.3 Million electric customers are without power this morning across the eastern #USA as a large winter storm system moves across the region.

With 414k out in #Kentucky

339k out in #Michigan

137k out in #Tennessee

[2023-03-04 8:07 AM EST]