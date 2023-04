Letonia enviará a Ucrania todos sus misiles antiaéreos Stinger

Today at #Ramstein meeting I announced that 🇱🇻Latvia has made a decision to donate its last batch of Stinger MANPADs to 🇺🇦. We also continue ambitious training program in Latvia for 🇺🇦soldiers.

