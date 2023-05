Corea del Sur lanza al segundo intento cohete espacial de fabricación propia | Fotos

🚀🛰️🇰🇷@kari2030(Korean Space Agency) is targeting to launch the 3rd flight of #KSLV2 (#NURI rocket) carrying #NEXTSat2 & 7 other #CubeSat satellites from LC-2 at Naro Space Centre in South Korea on Thursday, May 25 at 6:24 p.m. KST (09:24 UTC). https://t.co/OE3rPOc7dq pic.twitter.com/4MoYci1XqD