El único panda completamente blanco es visto en China por primera vez desde 2019 | Videos, fotos

Happy Tuesday #PandaFam 🐼💫



⭐ Your Tuesdays success story begins with a simple decision: to believe in yourself and to take action towards your dreams. You've got this!#GiantPanda News 🗞️🐼



🚨 The Wolong National Nature Reserve has released rare images of an all-white,… pic.twitter.com/mFsING96fO