Al menos 21 heridos por el terremoto en el este de China | Videos

#山东德州平原地震 平原县目前已发余震52次,经过排查有74处房屋倒塌,10人受伤。There have been 52 aftershocks in Pingyuan County, Dezhou Plain, @iShandong Province. After investigation, 74 houses collapsed and 10 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/EGQDiDj6fT