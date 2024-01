China realiza una exitosa prueba del prototipo de su cohete reutilizable Zhuque-3 | Video, fotos

On January 19, the Chinese Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province tested the launch of the reusable launch vehicle Zhuque-3.



The flight time in this test was about 60 seconds, the flight altitude was 350 m, landing accuracy was 2.4 m, landing speed was 0.75 m/s,… pic.twitter.com/c5V1o3h9Yy